Ather Price Hike: Electric Scooters to Get Costlier from January 2026

Ather Energy has announced a price increase across its electric scooter lineup, effective 1 January 2026. The revision will see prices go up by up to ₹3,000, with the company citing rising global costs of raw materials, foreign exchange pressures, and higher prices of key electronic components as the reasons behind the hike.

For prospective buyers, December offers a window to secure current prices before the increase comes into effect. Ather is currently running its ‘Electric December’ campaign, offering benefits of up to ₹20,000 in select cities. These benefits include instant credit card EMI discounts, cash incentives, and a complimentary eight-year extended battery warranty under Ather’s Eight70 programme on select models, along with financing support from multiple partners.

Now in its third year, Electric December continues to underline Ather’s focus on delivering long-term value to EV customers during the year-end buying season, backed by its integrated hardware-software approach and expanding after-sales network.

Ather’s product portfolio includes the performance-focused 450 series and the Rizta, the brand’s first family-oriented electric scooter. The Ather 450 range offers features such as multi-mode traction control, MagicTwist regenerative braking, and connected technology including Google Maps navigation, WhatsApp integration on the dashboard, and call and music controls.

The Rizta has emerged as a strong growth driver for the brand, recently crossing the 2 lakh sales milestone. Designed with everyday usability in mind, it offers up to 56 litres of storage, a wide seat, and generous floorboard space. Safety features include SkidControl, Fall Safe, Emergency Stop Signal, and theft and tow alerts. Ather also recently announced a touchscreen upgrade for the Rizta Z. Ather scooters are available via Experience Centres as well as online through Amazon and Flipkart.