Harley-Davidson X440 T Debuts in India: Price and Features

Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson have expanded their co-developed premium motorcycle range with the launch of the all-new Harley-Davidson X440 T. The new model brings enhanced performance, sharper agility, and a classic Harley design, now backed with modern riding tech.

The original X440, launched in July 2023, was a breakthrough success, welcoming a wave of new riders into the Harley fold. Building on this momentum, the new X440 T brings key updates aimed at refining everyday usability and broadening appeal.

Key Highlights

Harley-Davidson X440 T Features:

New Ride-by-Wire system

Switchable Traction Control

Switchable Rear ABS

Two Ride Modes: Road & Rain

Reworked rear sub-frame, new tail section, and improved grab handles for better pillion comfort

Segment-first Panic Braking Alert – indicators flash rapidly during hard braking (deceleration over 2.4 m/s²)

Bookings open December 7, 2025 across Harley-Davidson & Hero Premia dealerships

Online bookings available via the official X440 website

As part of a strategic refresh, Harley-Davidson has also recalibrated the entire X440 lineup to make it more accessible to enthusiasts across India.

Revised Pricing (Ex-Showroom):

H-D X440 T: ₹2,79,500

H-D X440 S: ₹2,54,900

H-D X440 Vivid: ₹2,34,500

With updated tech, competitive pricing, and stronger rider-focused enhancements, the X440 range now stands as one of the most promising segments in the mid-capacity motorcycle space.