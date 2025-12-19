KTM 160 Duke Gets TFT Display and Connected Tech Upgrade

KTM has updated its popular 160 Duke in India with a major tech upgrade, introducing a new 5-inch colour TFT display with bonded glass and smartphone connectivity. Borrowed from the Gen-3 KTM 390 Duke, the new screen adds a premium touch to the entry-level streetfighter. The updated KTM 160 Duke with TFT display is priced at ₹1,78,536 (ex-showroom, Delhi), while the base variant continues at ₹1,70,545.

The 5-inch TFT display is paired with a new switch cube featuring four-way menu controls, allowing riders to access vehicle functions and connected features with ease. When paired via Bluetooth using the KTM My Ride app, the system enables turn-by-turn navigation, incoming call alerts, and music control, all displayed clearly on the TFT screen.

Navigation is handled through the KTM Connect app, which mirrors directions directly onto the instrument cluster, helping riders stay focused on the road. Bluetooth connectivity also allows riders to view and manage incoming calls, with the option to accept or decline using the handlebar switch. For safety reasons, outgoing calls and access to the phone’s contact list are disabled while riding.

With a compatible Bluetooth helmet headset paired, riders can also control music playback, switch tracks, and adjust volume directly from the left handlebar, with track information shown on the display.

Already a favourite among young riders, the KTM 160 Duke is known for its strong power-to-weight ratio and sharp street performance. This latest technology upgrade further enhances its appeal, making the 160 Duke a more connected and feature-rich option in the competitive entry-level performance motorcycle segment.