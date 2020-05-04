Hero MotoCorp reopens plants, to restart production this week - IAB Report

Hero MotoCorp is preparing to gradually resume operations in the country as the Indian Govt has given some relaxation in the nationwide lockdown. The company has announced its plan for restarting production at select manufacturing facilities.

Hero MotoCorp halted operations across its production plants and made WFH (Work From Home) mandatory for all its offices from 22 March 2020 because of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. Now, after more than 40 days, the company is gearing up to restart operations as lockdown restrictions ease.

Hero MotoCorp has reopened its manufacturing facilities located in Gurugram and Dharuhera in the State of Haryana and Haridwar in the State of Uttarakhand. However, the production at these plants will commence two days later, on 6 May 2020. The company has also obtained the necessary approvals to reopen its other factories which will resume operations once most of its supply chain partners get the permissions to function.

Hero MotoCorp’s Global Parts Center (GPC) at Neemrana in Rajasthan has also resumed its activities. The company’s R&D facility (Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) has received the necessary permission and will reopen soon.

The world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer has announced that only the essential staff will come to work and follow the necessary safety measures. The remaining employees across all the locations in India will continue to WFH until further notice.

Since the restrictions in the lockdown have been eased in several parts of the country, most of Hero MotoCorp’s extensive customer touch-points, including dealerships, workshops and the secondary network, are expected to open slowly.

Also Read: Hero Maestro electric prototype revealed - Hero MotoCorp's first electric scooter [Video]

Hero MotoCorp has prepared and shared a formal restart manual with all its employees and dealer partners. This manual contains important guidelines such as wearing of face masks, face shield, regular sanitisation of personal items, no business gatherings, no domestic or international travel, maintaining social distancing, thorough sanitisation of all workplaces, etc. The adherence to these guidelines is mandatory until the health situation in the country normalises.

For more Hero MotoCorp news and other two-wheeler updates, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.