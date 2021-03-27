Hero Xpulse, Xtreme, Maestro & Others to Get Costlier From 1st April

Hero Xpulse, Xtreme, Maestro and other Hero two-wheelers are going to get costlier. Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of two-wheelers, has announced that it’s going to make an upward revision in the ex-showroom prices of its motorcycles and scooters. The price hike will come into effect from 1st April 2021.

Hero MotoCorp has released a press statement saying that the price hike has been necessitated to partially offset the impact of increased commodity costs. The company has accelerated its cost-savings program to ensure minimal impact on the customer.

Hero MotoCorp has announced that the price increase across its entire range of two-wheelers will be up to INR 2500 and the exact quantum of the increase will vary based on the model and the specific market. So, if you’ve been planning to purchase a Hero motorcycle or scooter, perhaps, now would be a good time to finalise that decision before the updated prices come into effect.

Hero MotoCorp isn’t the only two-wheeler manufacturer that’s going to increase the prices of its products from next month. Kawasaki India has also released the updated price list of its motorcycles. While some models will continue to be sold at the same price, others have received a hike.

In other news, Hero MotoCorp has recently launched the Destini 125 Platinum in the Indian market. The new model comes with several elegant cosmetic features that should be able to lure in more buyers. Apart from the cosmetic updates, the Hero Destini 125 Platinum gets no other changes. It has been priced at INR 72,050 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Along with the new Destini 125 Platinum, Hero MotoCorp has also introduced 100 Million Limited Edition models of several two-wheelers including the Xtreme 160R, Glamour, Splendor Plus, Maestro Edge, Destini 125 and Passion Pro. They feature a new livery whose colour combination matches that of the company’s logo.

