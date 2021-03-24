Hero Destini 125 Platinum w/ Elegant Cosmetic Features Launched

The Hero Destini 125 Platinum is the latest addition to Hero MotoCorp’s range of scooters for the Indian market. The new model comes with several elegant cosmetic features that should be able to lure in more buyers.

Speaking at the launch of the new Hero Destini 125 Platinum, Malo Le Masson, Head – Strategy & Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, said:

The Destini 125 is a key player in the 125cc segment and has gained recognition from customers since its launch. With the new Platinum edition, we are adding an elegant option to the Destini portfolio. Based on the overwhelming response to the Pleasure+ Platinum edition, we are confident that Destini 125 Platinum edition will also be a success!

What makes the new Destini 125 Platinum different from the other variants of the scooter is the inclusion of various attractive aesthetic features. The new model with its black and chrome theme looks pretty confident to impress customers. It comes with a signature LED guide lamp and premium badging. The chrome bar-ends, rearview mirrors, muffler protector, and fender add to the scooter’s retro styling. The colour seat with “Platinum” hot stamping enhance the premium-ness of the two-wheeler. Adding to the style quotient is the new matte black colour, brown inner panels, and white rim tape.

Apart from the cosmetic updates, the Hero Destini 125 Platinum gets no other changes. It draws power from the same 124.6cc single-cylinder engine that is fitted in the other variants. It produces 9bhp of max power at 7000rpm and 10.4Nm of peak torque at 5500rpm. The air-cooled motor has fuel injection and complies with the BS6 emission regulations.

The new Hero Destini 125 Platinum has been priced at INR 72,050 (ex-showroom, Delhi). It is now available at all Hero MotoCorp dealerships across the country.

In other news, Hero MotoCorp launched the 100 Million Limited Edition of the Desitin 125 earlier this month. The scooter features a special livery that matches the colour combination of the company’s logo.

