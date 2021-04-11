Hero Xpulse 200 Gets Supermoto Treatment, Looks Tempting

The Hero Xpulse 200 has already proved its mettle when it comes to off-road performance. The dual-sport motorcycle also scores good points in the aesthetic department, especially with the official rally kit installed. Many owners have also customised their motorbikes to make them more capable and look more badass. While these modified bikes do have a different aura, the one which we have come across is completely off the charts. Presenting the Hero Xpulse 200 Supermoto edition. Yes, it’s not an actual build but a digital rendering. However, it does give us a sneak peek as to what the Xpulse 200 would look like in a Supermoto version.

The Hero Xpulse 200 Supermoto has been digitally portrayed by automotive artist “Abin Designs”. We can see in the picture that a plethora of changes has been incorporated to achieve this tempting outcome. For instance, the front end features a new very supermoto-style headlamp with a long beak located right underneath. The bodywork has also been reworked to suit the supermoto character of the motorcycle. As a result, the rider ergonomics have been altered, too.

The engine of this Hero Xpulse 200 Supermoto edition appears to be a different unit. It looks like it has a DOHC setup and features liquid-cooling. It might have a higher displacement, too. More power and torque would definitely make this kind of motorcycle even more fun to ride. To match the improved output figures and performance, the motorbike also gets a pair of USD front forks, a new rear monoshock, a banana-shaped swingarm, and a redesigned exhaust.

The Hero Xpulse 200 Supermoto edition also has a different wheel setup. The front wheel appears to be a size smaller than the rear wheel. They continue to be spoke-type but have a different design and are running slick tyres just like most supermoto bikes do. Also, to enhance the braking performance, we see upgraded rotors at both ends.

