Hero Xpulse 200 4-Valve Launch Likely Next Month

The Hero Xpulse 200 4-valve has been recently spied undergoing road testing for the time. The updated model of the dual-sport motorcycle will come equipped with 4 valves that should increase the engine’s refinement and slightly bump up the power output. Considering the sheer popularity of the Xpulse 200, we’re quite confident that many enthusiasts must be waiting for the new 4-valve version to launch. Well, perhaps, you guys wouldn’t have to wait that long.

While Hero MotoCorp is yet to announce the Hero Xpulse 200 4-valve launch date, it is being speculated that the updated model might be introduced into the market as early as next month. Although the new version has been recently spied for the first time, it must have been under development for a while. And, perhaps, the required amount of road testing is nearly finished which would allow Hero MotoCorp to launch the new Xpulse 200 so early.

The spy shots of the upcoming Hero Xpulse 200 4-valve have revealed that the updated model will have new colour options and graphics with a ‘4-valve’ sticker on the fuel tank. The motorcycle will also have body-coloured highlights on the rims and revised branding on side panels. No other major changes would be present.

The biggest change will be in the engine. The Hero Xpulse 200 4-valve will have four valves that would make the 200cc engine more refined and, thus, reduce vibrations. We also expect the engine to make slightly more power, return increased fuel efficiency, and rev a bit more freely.

Apart from these changes, the rest of the motorcycle is likely to remain more or less the same. It would have the same set of suspension - 37 mm telescopic front forks with 190 mm travel and 10-step pre-load adjustable rear monoshock - and brakes - 276 mm front and 220 mm rear petal disc with single-channel ABS. The 220 mm ground clearance of the motorcycle would also remain unaltered.

Image source - Gaadiwaadi