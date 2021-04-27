TVS Apache RR 310 Gets Custom Dual Exhaust - VIDEO

Being a flagship product, the TVS Apache RR 310 is loaded with features up to the brim. Some of its key elements include a fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, LED lights, sporty styling and design, throttle-by-wire, aerodynamic bodywork, etc. Also, thanks to the unique, reverse inclined, 312cc engine, lightweight chassis, and sticky Michelin tyres, the Apache RR 310 doesn’t disappoint when it comes to performance and handling.

Perhaps, one of the areas where TVS Motor Company could have done things better is the acoustics. Considering that the Apache series of motorcycles are known for their fantastic exhaust notes, expectations from the RR 310 were too high. And for a motorcycle as sporty, its exhaust note doesn’t spark that level of excitement. So, taking the matter into his own hands, a TVS Apache RR 310 owner decides to replace the stock exhaust of its motorcycle with a custom dual under-seat exhaust. Let’s check it out, shall we?

We can see in the video that the dual exhaust setup for the TVS Apache RR 310 appears to be custom-built. It consists of a single header pipe which then separates into two mufflers. It has been routed very carefully as to not come in contact with the rear monoshock. The mufflers occupy the space between the rear side turn signals and the rear cowl of the motorcycle.

To be honest, the dual exhaust appears to be somewhat disproportionate considering the overall aesthetics of the Apache RR 310. People might get used to them after a while but they don’t really gel with the motorcycle’s looks. Also, we don’t think a pillion would now be comfortable sitting on this machine.

Now, addressing the elephant in the room, the exhaust note of the Apache RR 310 with this custom dual exhaust setup has improved. We can listen to it in the video. The sound is somewhat louder and gruntier while riding the motorcycle. It certainly appears to be more pleasing than the stock sound. Even at idle, we find the exhaust note to be louder and it becomes head-turning as the revs are increased.

