Hero MotoCorp Announces Teacher's Day Offer, up to INR 4000 off

Hero MotoCorp has announced interesting offers on the occasion of Teacher’s Day. The world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters is providing up to INR 4,000 off on its two-wheelers for a limited period.

Hero MotoCorp scooters are currently available at a discount of INR 4,000. On the other hand, customers can save INR 2,000 on the purchase of a brand-new Hero MotoCorp motorcycle. These discounts are under the new Teacher’s Day offer that is valid until 15 Sept 2021. So, if you have been planning to purchase a new Hero MotoCorp two-wheeler, perhaps, now would be a good time to finalise your decision and benefit from the ongoing schemes. For more detailed information, we advise you to contact your nearest Hero MotoCorp dealership.

Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar NS160 & Pulsar 150 SD Available with INR 4,000 Cash Benefit

In other news, Hero MotoCorp has delivered 50 units of Hero Xtreme 160R and 20 units of Hero Destini 125 scooter to the Govt of Haryana at the launch of the project “Corona Warriors on Wheels”. These vehicles will be allocated to the health workers, including doctors and medical staff, for community service across the state.

The launch of the project “Corona Warriors on Wheels” was flagged off by the Guest of Honour Dr. Veena Singh, MD, Director General Health Services, Haryana, and Mr. Subhas Sudha, Honorable MLA (Thanesar). This initiative aims to rapidly expand measures across the state for strengthening the healthcare system and response to COVID-19-related emergencies.

Also Read: View Honda H'ness CB350 Digitally via Honda BigWing Virtual Showroom

All the 70 units of the Hero Xtreme 160R and Hero Destini 125 combined will be used by the front-line health workers engaged in COVID-19-related work to provide door-to-door medical services including testing, sanitisation, counselling, and mobile vaccination.