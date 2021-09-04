Hero Xtreme 160R, Destini 125 Delivered to Haryana Govt for Front-Line Warriors

Hero MotoCorp has delivered 50 units of Hero Xtreme 160R and 20 units of Hero Destini 125 scooter to the Govt of Haryana at the launch of the project “Corona Warriors on Wheels”. These vehicles will be allocated to the health workers, including doctors and medical staff, for community service across the state.

The launch of the project “Corona Warriors on Wheels” was flagged off by the Guest of Honour Dr. Veena Singh, MD, Director General Health Services, Haryana, and Mr. Subhas Sudha, Honorable MLA (Thanesar). This initiative aims to rapidly expand measures across the state for strengthening the healthcare system and response to COVID-19-related emergencies.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Sells 1 Lakh+ Two-Wheelers in One Day, Sets New Record

All the 70 units of the Hero Xtreme 160R and Hero Destini 125 combined will be used by the front-line health workers engaged in COVID-19-related work to provide door-to-door medical services including testing, sanitisation, counselling, and mobile vaccination.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Veena Singh, MD, Director General Health Services, Haryana said, “These motorcycles and scooters will prove to be an advantage in our fight against COVID-19 and we are grateful to Hero MotoCorp for extending their support to us. This initiative will go a long way in our fight to stop COVID-19 across the state and widen the scope of our relief activities for the affected people in the district. Helping hands from responsible corporates like Hero MotoCorp helps us to strengthen our mission of bringing relief to the people.”

Also Read: TVS Eurogrip Tyres for 2-wheelers Now on Sale in Indonesia

This is not the first time when Hero MotoCorp has carried out such an initiative in Haryana. The world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters has provided other COVID-19 relief efforts in the state. For example, the company has so far donated 6 specially designed First Responder Vehicles (FRVs) to various health departments. It has also partnered with Gurugram’s district administration to strengthen the healthcare system with a 100-bed fully-equipped Covid Care Centre.