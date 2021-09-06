Bajaj Pulsar NS160 & Pulsar 150 SD Available with INR 4,000 Cash Benefit

The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and Pulsar 150 SD are currently available with a cash benefit of INR 4,000. Apart from that, there is also a low down payment scheme applicable on both models.

To celebrate 20 years of “pulsar mania”, Bajaj Auto has announced an INR 4,000 cash benefit on the purchase of either a brand-new Pulsar NS160 or Pulsar 150 SD. The two-wheeler giant is also offering an INR 18,348 low down payment scheme. Of course, there are terms and conditions with both these offers. Hence, it is advised to visit your nearest authorised Bajaj Auto service centre to learn more about them. And hurry a little because these offers are also likely to be valid for a limited period.

The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 is currently available at INR 1,15,091. It has 3 colour options - Metallic Pearl White, Burnt Red, and Pewter Grey. Powering this motorcycle is a 160cc single-cylinder engine with 4 valves and two spark plugs. The oil-cooled motor is capable of delivering 17.2 PS of max power at 9000 rpm and 14.6 Nm of peak torque at 7250 rpm. The Pulsar NS160 competes with the TVS Apache RTR 160 and the likes.

On the other hand, the Bajaj Pulsar 150 SD retails at INR 1,04,365. For this amount, you will get a good-looking motorcycle drawing power from a 150cc single-cylinder engine that makes 14 PS of max power at 8500 rpm and 13.25 Nm of peak torque at 6500 rpm. The motorcycle weighs 148 kg and comes with a single-channel ABS. It has 4 colour options - blue/black, red/black, black/red, and white/black.

In other news, Bajaj Auto is preparing to launch the biggest Pulsar during the upcoming festive season. The upcoming model will be based on an all-new platform that will be used in several iterations of the Pulsar brand over the next 12 months.

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi