View Honda H'ness CB350 Digitally via Honda BigWing Virtual Showroom

Customers can now experience the retro-modern Honda H’ness CB350 digitally via the Honda BigWing virtual showroom that has been introduced considering the prevailing Covid-19 situation and to ensure the safety and convenience of buyers.

The Honda BigWing virtual showroom is currently featuring all the avatars of the Honda H’ness CB350 in granular detail. Apart from the motorcycle, the platform will also allow customers to experience official riding gear and accessories from the comfort of their homes. Honda has said that it will gradually add more premium models to the BigWing virtual showroom.

Elaborating on Honda’s focus on elevating the customer experience, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “With the launch of our virtual showroom, we aim to bring our product offerings closer to the customers while keeping in mind their safety and convenience. Balancing the unique expectations of our customers, today digital technology has enabled us, marketers, to cater to their ever-evolving needs. The virtual interface that offers our premium motorcycle range under Honda BigWing will surely delight our customers.”

The Honda BigWing virtual showroom, which promises an experience akin to in-store buying, offers interactive features like a 360-degree view of both the product and virtual space. It also has virtual chat support. Based on customers’ location, they can choose their preferred dealership along with other choice preferences to customise the motorcycle they’re interested in.

Customers will also be able to make online bookings with ease. They can also check out the apparel and merchandise section that offers a wide range of protective gear including helmets and jackets. There is also an elegant ‘CB Corner’ showcasing Honda’s iconic CB legacy and an exclusive ‘MotoGP Wall’ displaying the milestones that Honda has achieved in this motorsport over the years.