Hero Karizma R Touring Concept Looks Ready to Hit the Road

It wouldn’t be incorrect to say that the Hero Karizma R was an almost complete package of its time. It scored good points in the aesthetics department, delivered good performance, and was comfortable, too. Today, considering how popular motorcycle touring has become amongst the enthusiasts, a proper touring-oriented version of the Karizma R might just prove to be the perfect comeback for the brand. While chances of this thought turning into reality are scarce, here’s a rendering that should be able to keep the hopes alive.

The Hero Karizma R has been digitally imagined as a touring motorcycle by an automotive artist that goes by the name “Abin Designs” on Instagram. We can see in the pictures that the motorcycle has been given certain tweaks that make it look like it’s ready to hit the road. For instance, the semi-fairing has been redesigned to suit the sports tourer character of the bike. Also, there’s a reasonably-sized windscreen to offer the necessary wind protection to the rider.

Also Read: Hero Karizma ZMR Sportbike Concept Looks Like a Worthy Successor

The headlight of the Hero Karizma R Touring Concept appears to accommodate LED DRLs, however, the fairing-integrated turn signals seem to be halogen-type. The motorcycle also features a raised handlebar with mounted knuckle guards. The shape of the fuel tank has been altered and the seat height has been reduced to provide the rider with a comfortable riding position. The step-up seat and raised tail section give the motorcycle a sportier side profile. We also like the compact exhaust, however, the long rear fender could have been made shorter.

The motorcycle is fitted with USD forks at the front whereas a monoshock handles the suspension duties at the back. For the braking system, there is a disc brake present on both ends and aided by an ABS. The artist has created two colour options for the Hero Karizma R Touring Concept - red/black and blue/black. Which one do you like? Comment below.

For more such interesting stories, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.