Hero Electric Flash e-scooter now available for INR 29,990

Hero Electric has announced a limited period discount of INR 7,088 on its electric scooter, Flash. With the new discount, the lead-acid powered Flash e-scooter is available at INR 29,990 (PAN India) and INR 32,710 (North-East India). The company also announced that buyers can get Paytm benefits of up to INR 10,500 on the lithium-ion scooter and lead-acid variants of the Flash.

The Flash e-scooter aims to attract young and first-time buyers. Apart from the aggressive price tag, the electric scooter boasts a stylish design to attract the buyers. Hero Electric claims that the Flash e-scooter boasts comfortable seats, LED headlights, digital instrument cluster, mobile charging, and regenerative braking. The kerb weight of the vehicle stands at just 69kg (lithium-ion), which will make it easy to ride for new riders. The vehicle is available in two colours – Red and Silver.

In terms of performance, the Flash lead-acid boasts a top speed of 25 km/h and a range of 50 km. The charging time for the electric scooter stands at eight hours. The lithium-ion version promises a top speed of 25 km/h, 65 km range and a charging time of four hours. The scooter does not require a license or registration. The hardware specifications on the Flash e-scooter include telescopic forks at the front. The anchoring department comprises drum brakes on both wheels.

The list of optional extras includes a crash guard. The Hero Electric Flash e-scooter is available through its 615 outlets across the country. Apart from Flash, Hero Electric offers a long list of products in the Indian market. The list comprises:

Optima E5

NYX E5

Photon 72V

Photon 48V

Flash (Lead-acid and Lithium-ion)

Optima (Lead-acid and Lithium-ion)

Nyx E2

Dash

Optima ER

Nyx ER

Hero Electric has a manufacturing unit at Ludhiana, Punjab that boasts a total installed capacity of 100,000 units per annum. Hero Electric, as mentioned above, has over 610 sales and service outlets spread across the country. The company has aggressive plans to expand its dealer network, product portfolio and the production capacity.

In other updates from the Indian market, Bajaj Auto has become the first major two-wheeler manufacturer to enter the electric space. The company announced the launch of the Chetak e-scooter earlier this month. The base model (Urbane) of the Chetak e-scooter has been priced at INR 1,00,000 while the higher-spec (Premium) version retails at INR 1,15,000 - both ex-showroom Pune and Bengaluru