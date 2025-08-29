Play This Game on Your Polestar, Get a Chance to Visit Their HQ

Polestar, the Swedish electric performance brand, has given the global gaming sensation GeoGuessr a unique automotive makeover. The new GeoGuessr Polestar Edition takes players on a virtual tour of Europe’s most scenic and thrilling driving roads—with a clever Polestar touch.

In this special edition, the familiar geolocation challenge comes with the Polestar 4’s digital rear-view mirror at the top of the screen, flipping the perspective by showing the world in reverse. It’s a subtle but fitting nod to the brand’s tech-driven identity, blending digital play with real-world driving flair.

To celebrate the launch, Polestar and GeoGuessr are rolling out a Europe-wide competition that coincides with the 2025 GeoGuessr World Championship Finals in Copenhagen. The ultimate prize? An exclusive trip to Polestar’s headquarters in Gothenburg, complete with a full test track experience alongside a professional racing driver. For gaming fans and driving enthusiasts alike, it’s a chance to merge virtual adventure with high-octane reality.

The GeoGuessr Polestar Edition is already available across platforms—including mobile, desktop, and even inside Polestar cars through the in-car browser. This addition further expands the brand’s portfolio of digital experiences, reinforcing its positioning as not just a performance EV manufacturer, but a forward-thinking lifestyle brand.