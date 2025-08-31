EKA 9M Electric Buses Added to AIIMS Delhi Fleet

EKA Mobility, one of India’s fast-growing EV and technology companies, has completed the delivery of three 9-metre electric buses to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

The project comes under the CSR initiative of Power Grid Corporation of India and was facilitated through a tender process on the Government of India’s GeM portal, where EKA Mobility secured the order via reverse auction.

The new electric buses are designed to offer both comfort and accessibility. They feature a 23+1 seating layout with pushback seats, along with wheelchair support and a hydraulic lift for seamless access to differently abled passengers. This move underlines the growing push towards inclusive and sustainable mobility solutions in public transport.

The ceremonial flag-off was conducted by Shri R.K. Tyagi, Chairman & Managing Director of Power Grid, and Dr. M. Srinivas, Director of AIIMS, in the presence of senior officials from both organizations, including Shri Yatindra Dwivedi, Shri Vikram Singh Bhal, Shri Jasbir Singh, and Shri Alok Kumar Sharma.

With these electric buses now operational, AIIMS aims to provide a safe, eco-friendly, and efficient last-mile mobility service for patients, staff, and visitors. Importantly, the buses ensure greater dignity and convenience for differently abled commuters.