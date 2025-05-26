Xiaomi YU7 EV SUV Unveiled with Up to 681 BHP and 835 km Range

Xiaomi has pulled the wraps off its first all-electric SUV, the YU7, ahead of its official launch and pricing announcement scheduled for July 2025.

Built on Xiaomi’s Modena platform, the YU7 is a sleek, tech-loaded electric SUV measuring 4999 mm long with a 3000 mm wheelbase. Offered in nine vibrant colours—including a green hue inspired by Colombian emeralds—the YU7 stands out with flush-fitting electric door handles, ambient lighting, and UWB keyless access.

Inside, the SUV boasts a futuristic 43-inch “HyperVision” display across the dash with three Mini LED screens, powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip for lightning-fast performance. Comfort takes centre stage with zero-gravity Nappa leather seats offering 10-point massage and extensive recline functions, while rear passengers get their own 6.68-inch touchscreen.

The YU7 will be available in three variants:

YU7 RWD: 315 BHP, 528 Nm, 0–100 km/h in 5.88s, 835 km range (96.3 kWh LFP battery)

YU7 Pro AWD: 489 BHP, 690 Nm, 0–100 km/h in 4.27s, 770 km range

YU7 Max AWD: 681 BHP, 866 Nm, 0–100 km/h in 3.23s, 760 km range (101.7 kWh NCM battery)

Xiaomi has equipped the battery pack with a reinforced, bullet-resistant shell and claims to have conducted over 50 passive safety tests. Originally slated for debut at the Shanghai Motor Show, the YU7's reveal was delayed due to an autonomous test vehicle incident.

