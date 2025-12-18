Autonomous Electric Buses Begin Public Trial in Cambridge

Cambridge has taken another step toward future-ready public transport with the launch of two 26-seat electric autonomous buses under the Connector trial. The self-driving buses now operate between the Trumpington and Babraham park and ride sites and the Cambridge Biomedical Campus, offering free rides to passengers from Monday to Friday.

The trial is being led by the Greater Cambridge Partnership (GCP) and aims to assess whether autonomous buses can be safely and effectively integrated into the city’s public transport network. The larger Connector buses build on the success of a smaller autonomous shuttle already operating in West Cambridge, which has carried more than 800 passengers and covered over 2,000 miles since its launch in June.

The new vehicles are Enviro100AEV electric buses manufactured by Alexander Dennis and fitted with an SAE Level 4 automated driving system developed by Fusion Processing. The model recently received industry recognition, winning Vehicle of the Year at the Self-Driving Industry Awards 2025.

While the buses are capable of autonomous operation, trained safety drivers remain on board at all times during the trial. The project is supported by UK Government funding through the CAM Pathfinder Programme, which is focused on advancing connected and autonomous mobility solutions.

The Connector trial will provide valuable real-world data on passenger acceptance, safety and operational performance, helping shape decisions on the future role of self-driving electric buses in Cambridge’s transport ecosystem.