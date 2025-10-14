VinFast Crosses 100,000 Sales in Just Nine Months, Sets New Record in Vietnam

VinFast has achieved a major milestone, becoming Vietnam’s first automaker to surpass 100,000 vehicle sales within the first three quarters of a single year. The homegrown EV brand has also maintained its position as Vietnam’s best-selling carmaker for 11 consecutive months, marking a dominant run in the country’s automotive history.

In September 2025, VinFast delivered 13,914 electric vehicles, bringing its cumulative total for the year to 103,884 units — the highest ever recorded by any manufacturer in Vietnam.

Leading this success story is the VF 3, popularly dubbed the “national electric car,” with 31,386 units sold so far. Close behind is the VF 5, registering 30,956 units, including its Herio Green fleet version with 8,604 deliveries. The VF 6 followed with 14,425 units, while the VF 7 clocked 5,877 units in the first nine months. Meanwhile, the Limo Green MPV surged in popularity, delivering 2,120 vehicles in September alone.

With production ramping up at its Hai Phong and Ha Tinh facilities, VinFast is gearing up for an even stronger Q4.

By crossing the 100,000-unit mark in just nine months, VinFast has not only cemented its No.1 spot in the market but also ushered in a new era of EV dominance in Vietnam. The milestone stands as a testament to the country’s growing electric mobility movement — and VinFast’s role as its driving force.