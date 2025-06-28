Xiaomi YU7 SUV Debuts with Smart Electrochromic Sunroof by Ambilight

Xiaomi has officially launched its first mid-size electric SUV, the YU7, and it’s already making waves—especially the top-spec YU7 MAX, which features an advanced electrochromic sunroof developed by Ambilight.

This next-gen smart sunroof uses electrochromic technology to dynamically control sunlight, eliminating the need for traditional sunshades. At its darkest, it blocks up to 99.85% of light, significantly reducing glare and heat while enhancing comfort and maintaining a sleek, minimal interior design.

Ambilight brings this high-tech roof to the mass market. Already used in curved and panoramic applications, their tech meets full automotive-grade standards. Impressively, the company produced over 10,000 units of EC glass just in May 2025, setting a global milestone.

This collaboration not only boosts the appeal of the Xiaomi YU7 but also signals a shift toward smart, sustainable materials in the automotive world. With demand for intelligent, energy-efficient tech rising, Ambilight’s scalable production and innovation are positioning electrochromic glass as a future industry staple.