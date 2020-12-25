Harley-Davidson India launches a new film called HD India Forever

Harley-Davidson India has launched a new film called HD India Forever. The American Motorcycle company has created it to celebrate the completion of one of the many decades to come of the immortal bond that it shares with one of the world’s most diverse, vibrant and incredible countries – India.

It was in late September 2020 when Harley-Davidson had announced that it is going to shut down its sales and manufacturing operations in India. The decision was taken under the brand’s new Rewire strategy outlined by the company’s new Chairman and CEO, Jochen Zeitz.

This news wasn’t received well by Harley-Davidson owners and dealerships in the country. The brand’s decision was criticised by many. As a result, a month later, in late October 2020, Harley-Davidson formed a partnership with Hero MotoCorp under which the latter will handle the sales and service of the former in India. The new agreement also stated that Hero MotoCorp will also sell parts and accessories, as well as general merchandise, riding gear and apparel through a network of brand-exclusive Harley-Davidson dealers and its existing dealership network in the country. Hero MotoCorp will also develop and sell a range of new premium motorcycles under the Harley-Davidson banner.

Now, a couple of months later, Harley-Davidson has released a new film - HD India Forever - in which it tries to emphasise on the bond that the brand has formed with the Indian customers since its inception in the country back in 2009. The theme of the film revolves around, ‘What makes Harley-Davidson, Harley-Davidson?’ It seems that with HD India Forever film, the American motorcycle company is trying to strike an emotional chord with the people.

