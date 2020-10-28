Hero MotoCorp to sell & service Harley-Davidson motorcycles in India

It was only last month when Harley-Davidson had announced that it has wrapped up its sales and manufacturing operations in India. While the decision might be under the company’s new business strategy, it did bring gloomy clouds for the brand’s fans and motorcycle owners in the country. What gave some relief to the Harley customers was the rumour that Hero MotoCorp will take over the American company’s sales and service network in India. Well, it seems that it wasn’t a rumour after all.

Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson have officially formed a new partnership under which the former will handle the sales and service of the latter in India. The new agreement states that Hero MotoCorp will also sell parts and accessories, as well as general merchandise, riding gear and apparel through a network of brand-exclusive Harley-Davidson dealers and its existing dealership network in the country.

Under the new joint venture, Hero MotoCorp will also develop and sell a range of new premium motorcycles under the Harley-Davidson banner. While no further details in this regards have been revealed as of now, these could likely be entry-level Harley-Davidson motorcycles that would primarily be targetted at various Southeast Asian markets including ours.

Harley-Davidson has already tied up with China’s Qianjiang Group for the manufacturing of the so-called most affordable and smallest Harley yet. Dubbed as the Harley-Davidson 338, this new motorcycle is expected to help the American brand establish itself firmly in the Southeast Asian countries. It is being anticipated that under the new joint venture with Hero MotoCorp, even much lower displacement Harley-Davidson motorcycles will see the light of the day, perhaps, after a couple of years.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson HD350 based on Benelli 302S/QJ350 imagined - IAB Rendering

What do you think of this new partnership? Do let us know in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Harley updates and other two-wheeler news.