Harley-Davidson becomes first bikemaker to introduce Android Auto

Smartphone connectivity is becoming increasingly popular now even in two-wheelers and three-wheelers. In a new development, Harley-Davidson has become the first bikemaker to have introduced Android Auto compatibility with an onboard infotainment system.

Harley-Davidson will provide Android Auto as a standard feature in its 2021 Trike, 2021 CVO and 2021 Touring motorcycles that come with the Boom! Box GTS infotainment system. The American motorcycle manufacturer already provides support for Apple CarPlay (requires use with optional Harley-Davidson Genuine Motor Accessories headsets).

The existing customers of the Trike, CVO and Touring motorcycles that were manufactured in 2014 or later will be able to enjoy the benefits of Android Auto, too. Harley-Davidson will provide a software update for the Boom! Box GTS units at the beginning of summer (June-September) this year. Customers will have the option to either update the system themselves or with the support of an authorized Harley-Davidson dealer.

With the Android Auto, Harley-Davidson owners will be able to access their favourite smartphone apps through the Boom! Box GTS and a wired connection to a compatible Android smartphone. For example, navigation would become a whole lot easier by using Google Maps. With Google Assistant, several voice commands would come in handy. Also, various useful information like weather can be accessed easily.

In India, Harley-Davidson sells the Street Glide Special, Road Glide Special and Road King under its Touring motorcycle category. We also have the Harley-Davidson CVO Limited. However, the Trike, which is a three-wheeled motorcycle, is unavailable in our market.

Also Read: Talks still going on to slash import duty on American bikes, indicates Trump - Report

In other news, Harley-Davidson has previously publicly announced that it is looking for a partner in India which has a manufacturing and distribution setup capable of making lightweight, sub-500 cc motorcycles. Hero MotoCorp has shown its interest in this regards.