Gold Toyota Yaris Cross spotted in real-life for the first time

The Toyota Yaris Cross painted in its communication colour ‘Brass Gold’ was spotted for the first time recently, in Japan. The all-new B-SUV is still a few months away from its launch.

The Toyota Yaris Cross is the SUV alternative to the fourth-gen Toyota Yaris sub-compact hatchback (for developed markets) that debuted in October last year. The new sub-compact SUV is bigger than the Toyota Raize. It measures 4,180 mm in length, 1,765 mm in width and 1,560 mm height. It has a 2,560 mm wheelbase. The Toyota Raize is 3,995 mm long, 1,695 mm wide and 1,620 mm wide. It has a 2,525 mm wheelbase.

Like the Toyota Raize, the Toyota Yaris Cross has a proper SUV design with an upright stance and conventional proportions. While the smaller SUV rides on the relatively low-cost DNGA platform, the bigger SUV sits on the more advanced TNGA platform, specifically the GA-B version. The Toyota Raize employs the 1KR-VET turbo petrol engine (98 PS/140 Nm) with a D-CVT as standard. The Toyota Yaris Cross will be available in petrol and hybrid variants, with the former fitted with either a 6-speed MT or a D-CVT and the latter fitted with an e-CVT as standard. Check out the detailed specifications in the tables below:

Toyota Yaris Cross FWD - Specifications

Aspect Specification Petrol Hybrid Length 4,180 mm 4,180 mm Width 1,765 mm 1,765 mm Height 1,560 mm 1,560 mm Wheelbase 2,560 mm 2,560 mm Engine M15A-FKS M15A-FXE Displacement 1,490 cc 1,490 cc Engine Max. Power 120 PS at 6,600 rpm 91 PS at 5,500 rpm Engine Max. Torque 145 Nm at 4,800-5,200 rpm 120 Nm at 3,800-4,800 rpm Front Electric Motor - 1NM Front Electric Motor Max. Power - 80 PS Front Electric Motor Max Torque - 141 Nm Battery - Lithium-ion Battery Capacity - 4.3 Ah Transmission 6-speed MT/CVT e-CVT

Toyota Yaris Cross AWD - Specifications

Aspect Specification Petrol Hybrid Length 4,180 mm 4,180 mm Width 1,765 mm 1,765 mm Height 1,560 mm 1,560 mm Wheelbase 2,560 mm 2,560 mm Engine M15A-FKS M15A-FXE Displacement 1,490 cc 1,490 cc Engine Max. Power 120 PS at 6,600 rpm 91 PS at 5,500 rpm Engine Max. Torque 145 Nm at 4,800-5,200 rpm 120 Nm at 3,800-4,800 rpm Front Electric Motor - 1NM Front Electric Motor Max. Power - 80 PS Front Electric Motor Max Torque - 141 Nm Rear Electric Motor* - 1MM Rear Electric Motor Max. Power* - 5.3 PS Rear Electric Motor Max. Torque* - 5.3 Nm Battery - Lithium-ion Battery Capacity - 4.3 Ah Transmission CVT e-CVT

Some of the main features of the Toyota Yaris Cross are LED headlights, 18-inch alloy wheels, LED rear lights, 10-inch colour HUD and 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and satellite navigation.

Toyota Motor East Japan and Toyota Motor Manufacturing France will manufacture the Toyota Yaris Cross at their factories in Iwate, Japan and Onnaing, France respectively. The Japanese launch will take place in fall this year, while the European launch is scheduled to take place in the middle of 2021. Sadly, neither the Toyota Yaris Cross nor the Toyota Raize is planned to be launched in India.

