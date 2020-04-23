Toyota Yaris Cross revealed - Japan & Europe’s Toyota RAV4-inspired small SUV

The much-awaited Toyota Yaris Cross small SUV based on the Mk4 Toyota Yaris has been officially revealed. The all-new sub-compact SUV will go on sale in Europe in 2021.

Toyota Yaris Cross Design

Despite being just a derivative of a hatchback, the Toyota Yaris Cross looks like a proper SUV. A high ground clearance, high-set bonnet, upright nose, large wheel arches, a straightish beltline and an almost flattish roofline play a big role in giving this model a true SUV character. The interior doesn’t have such extensive differences from the hatchback.

Constructed on the GA-B version of the TNGA platform, the Toyota Yaris Cross measures 4,180 mm long, 1,765 mm wide and 1,560 mm tall. It has a 2,560 mm wheelbase.

Compared to the Toyota Yaris hatchback, the Toyota Yaris Cross is 240 mm longer, 20 mm wider and 90 mm taller. It has a 30 mm higher ground clearance. The 240 mm longer body has been achieved with a 60 mm longer front overhang and a 180 mm longer rear overhang, and the wheelbase is the same.

Toyota Yaris Cross Specifications

The Toyota Yaris Cross, like the Toyota Yaris, will be available in petrol and petrol-electric hybrid variants. The petrol variant uses the M15A-FKS 1.5-litre direct-injection three-cylinder petrol engine (120 PS/145 Nm) in conjunction with a 6-speed manual transmission or a CVT. There's no AWD system option in the petrol variant.

The hybrid variant uses the M15A-FXE 1.5-litre direct-injection three-cylinder petrol engine along with 1NM and 1MM electric motors. The engine produces 91 PS at 5,500 rpm and 120 Nm of torque at 3,800-4,800 rpm. The 1NM electric motor generates 80 PS and 141 Nm of torque, while the 1MM electric motor generates 5.3 PS and 5.3 Nm of torque. There’s a 4.3 Ah Lithium-ion battery to store electricity. The maximum power offered by the hybrid system is 116 PS. An e-CVT is standard, while the E-Four electric AWD system is optional.

For Europe, the Toyota Yaris Cross will be manufactured alongside the Toyota Yaris at the TMMF (Toyota Motor Manufacturing Factory) Onnaing factory, near Valenciennes in France. Toyota plans to roll out more than 1,50,00 units of this model annually from this manufacturing facility. For Japan, this small SUV will be manufactured domestically at Toyota Motor East Japan's Iwate factory.

Toyota Yaris Cross Indian Launch

The Toyota Yaris Cross isn’t intended for sale in India. Here, Toyota will piggyback on Suzuki for its small SUVs. The first one is reportedly coming this year, and it’s a sub-4 metre model - a rebadged Vitara Brezza. The next model, arriving probably in 2022, could be a premium small SUV (longer than 4,000 mm). However, that model could carry a unique design despite and share only the platform and core components with the donor model from Suzuki.

Also Read: TKM official hints Toyota RAV4 more suitable for India than Toyota Corolla Altis

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Toyota updates and other four-wheeler news.