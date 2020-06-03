Suzuki introduces ‘Suzuki at your Doorstep’ program in India - IAB Report

Suzuki has introduced the ‘Suzuki at your Doorstep’ program in India. As the name suggests, under this program, customers will be able to buy, test ride and avail aftersales services from the convenience of their homes.

The ‘Suzuki at your Doorstep’ program has been launched to ensure that all types of customer demands, including sales and aftersales, are met during and post COVID-19 lockdown in the country. This program will allow customers to book a test ride of their favourite Suzuki two-wheeler which will be made available at their doorstep. All the test ride units will be properly sanitised for the maximum safety of the customers as well as the employees.

To make a purchase via the ‘Suzuki at your Doorstep’ program, customers will need to follow a 5-step procedure. Following are the steps involved:

Book the desired Suzuki two-wheeler (by paying the booking amount and full payment of the ex-showroom price) Select the colour Select your location and preferred dealership Choose the payment mode Pick the delivery date and time

Customers will also be allowed to make a booking through a toll-free number (1800-121-7996) along with an option of connecting the call to the nearest dealership in case he/she wants to plan a visit. Suzuki is also working to offer easy online financing options to customers on online purchase of any of its two-wheeler.

Under the ‘Suzuki at your Doorstep’ program, the brand is also providing doorstep assistance, to fix minor faults, and regular servicing excluding washing. Customers within 5 km radius of a dealership can avail doorstep vehicle pick up and drop service.

The ‘Suzuki at your Doorstep’ program has been added on the brand’s official Indian website. The program will be available in 112 cities in the country.

In other news, the Japanese two-wheeler company recently launched the fully-faired Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 BS6 and the naked streetfighter Suzuki Gixxer 250 BS6.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Suzuki two-wheeler updates and all other two-wheeler news.