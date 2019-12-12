Gemopai Electric inaugurates its first dealership in Pune

Delhi-based electric vehicle manufacturer Gemopai Electric has expanded its reach in the market with the inauguration of its first outlet, M/s Electric Bike in Pune, Maharashtra. Located at BSC 12, Suraj Prakash Co-op Housing Society Ltd Market Yard Road, Pune, the new dealership will offer the complete EV portfolio and spare-parts. The dealership will also undertake spare-part availability, accidental repairs, general maintenance and up to 1-year stock maintenance.

The company has aggressive expansion plans for Pune and rest of Maharashtra. In the official communication, Gemopai Electric has confirmed its plans to launch 8-10 more dealerships in Pune and 50+ dealerships in Maharashtra in the next six months. The electric two-wheeler brand currently has over 50 dealers across India and Nepal.

Gemopai Electric currently offers two products – Ryder and Astrid Lite. The Ryder electric scooter boasts a range of 70 km per charge and is available in five colours options. The Ryder can be further customized with optional accessories that will be available through its showrooms.

The Astrid Lite, too, is available in five colours. The vehicle features three riding modes – Sports, City and Economy. The Astrid Lite is claimed to deliver a range of 75-90 km. The range can be doubled with an extra battery pack, and the Astrid Lite can clock a 150-180 km before it needs a powerpoint or other fully-charged batteries.

Speaking about expanding its reach in the country, Amit Raj Singh, Co-Founder, Gemopai Electric, said:

Pune is considered to hold the record of highest number of two-wheelers. We see a lot of potential in Pune as a market as we have witnessed a rise in EV demand from Pune. We plan to launch a few more stores in FY 19-20 and we are confident that we will be able to cater to sales and after-sales needs of the region.

In case you haven’t heard of the brand, Gemopai Electric is a joint venture between Goreen E-Mobility and Opai Electric.

In other updates on the EV front, Revolt Motors has commenced the deliveries of the RV 300 and the RV 400 in Pune. The first batch of Revolt Motors' electric motorcycles was delivered in the city earlier this month.