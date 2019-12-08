Orxa Energies showcases Mantis electric motorcycle at 2019 India Bike Week

Bengaluru-based Orxa Energies showcased its performance electric motorcycle, the Mantis, at the 2019 India Bike Week in Goa. The electric motorcycle features a futuristic styling along with a “high-performance” battery pack with swapping technology, decent performance and smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth among other features.

Also Read: New Ather electric scooter to be launched in 12 to 18 months

The exact engine specifications are not available, although the company claims a top speed of over 100 km/h. The battery pack offers a range of 200 km and takes between three to four hours for a full charging. Riders can visit a Battery Bunk and replace an empty pack for a new unit.

Power is sent to the rear wheel through a belt-drive system that would further reduce the maintenance cost. Feature list comprises a large, full-colour instrument console that works with a smartphone application. The console provides information such as the speed, available range, odometer and more. Steering duties are performed by clip-on style handlebars.

The electric motorcycle packs muscular styling that is accompanied by bright colour to various body panels. The front fascia includes twin-pod, projector-style headlight with twin LED DRLs. The tank extensions and the under-cowl enhance the muscular styling of the Mantis. A split-style saddle and two-piece pillion grab rails add a sporty touch to the package. LED blinkers and taillight give a premium look to the bike.

The hardware specifications, however, are not the most premium. The front forks, for example, are conventional telescopic forks. The shock absorption tasks at the back are handled by a mono-shock. The braking department comprises a single disc on both wheels.

The build quality looks decent in the official photographs, although we would hold our thoughts until we have a close look at the motorcycle in person. The launch details and prices for the Mantis electric motorcycle are yet to be announced. The two-wheeler brand is accepting “Interests” through its official website, where prospects can enter their name and contact information to receive more updates.

Also Read: Royal Enfield developing electric motorcycles

Orxa Energies was founded by Prajwal Sabnis (PhD from Mines Paris Tech, & MS from Stuttgart University) and Ranjita Ravi (MBA from ESSEC Business School, Paris). The team also includes Chief Engineer, Amrudesh Santhanam.