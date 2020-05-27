Royal Enfield opens a mobile dealership in Thailand - IAB Report

Royal Enfield has opened a new mobile dealership in Thailand. This sales outlet is made up of large shipping containers and can be moved from one location to another when needed.

Royal Enfield opened its first dealership in Thailand back in 2015. Today, the Chennai-based two-wheeler company has a strong presence in the country and expanded its network to 9 dealerships and 6 service centres. To further strengthen its customer base in Thailand, Royal Enfield recently opened a brand-new dealership in Chiang Rai, which is a part of the Golden Triangle region bordering Laos, Myanmar (Burma) and Thailand. What makes this particular sales outlet unique from the other ones is that it is movable.

Royal Enfield thought outside the box and came up with a creative idea of building a dealership from shipping containers. It is just like any other Royal Enfield dealership that customers would come across. It has a vintage ambience. Several motorcycles are on display including the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Royal Enfield Continental GT 650, Royal Enfield Himalayan and even the Royal Enfield Bullet Trials, which has been discontinued in India. Apart from the motorbikes, the dealership also has separate sections for riding gear and apparels. The two-storey mobile dealership can be dismantled and moved whenever required.

With its movable dealership, Royal Enfield found an interesting way of making its presence in Thailand more prominent. It is a good strategy and should spread brand awareness quickly. Also, Royal Enfield has an assembling facility in Thailand. This is the company’s first plant located outside India.

In other news, Royal Enfield has recalled the 650 Twins and Himalayan in some European countries including the UK, and South Korea. The company has found that the brake calliper of these models has shown signs of corrosion.