The new Benelli 302R has been launched in China for a price of CNY 32,800 (INR 3,51,493). The 300 cc fully-faired motorcycle is expected to arrive in India by the end of this year.

The new Benelli 302R doesn’t come with any significant visual changes. It has the familiar bulky front fairing, dual-port side-mounted exhaust, split seats, USD front forks, monoshock at the rear and split pillion grab rail. The motorcycle also features a 14-litre sculpted fuel tank along with clip-on handlebars. The braking comes from twin 260 mm front discs and a single 240 mm rear disc. For safety, there’s ABS.

While the overall design of the new 302R remains unchanged, Benelli has added a bunch of new colour options (Red, White, Blue, Green) to freshen up things a bit. The red colour option comes with a red frame whereas the blue and white colour options have a greenish frame. The new Benelli 302R in the green colour option features a silver frame. Which one do you like? Drop a comment and let us know.

The new Benelli 302R measures 2,150 mm long and has a seat height of 785 mm. Its ground clearance is 160 mm. The motorcycle is 6 kg heavier and weighs 204 kg.

Aspect Dimensions Length 2,150 mm Width 745 mm Height 1,145 mm Wheelbase 1,410 mm Ground clearance 160 mm Seat height 785 mm Kerb weight 204 kg

The 300 cc twin-cylinder engine of the new Benelli 302R has been tuned to churn out 26 kW or 35.3 PS of maximum power at 12,000 rpm. The peak torque of 27 Nm kicks in at 9,000 rpm. The liquid-cooled mill is capable enough to pull this heavy motorcycle from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.8 seconds. The bike’s top speed is 170 km/h.

In India, the Benelli 302R was launched back in 2017. While it wasn’t the fastest or the quickest motorcycle in its segment, it managed to sell in decent numbers thanks to its full fairing and sweet exhaust note. It is being anticipated that the new Benelli 302R will make its way to our shores by the year-end.