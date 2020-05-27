Benelli Q600 (Benelli 600RR) spied in the wild for the first time

The Benelli Q600 (Benelli 600RR) was leaked recently. The middleweight sports bike has now been spied in the wild for the first time.

The Benelli Q600 (Benelli 600RR) is the fully-faired sibling of the middleweight naked streetfighter, the Benelli SRK 600. It can be seen in the leaked images that a blue 600RR is parked on the side of a road. Thanks to a huge and bulky fairing, the motorcycle has got quite some visual appeal. It features a pair of sharp headlights which is likely to be a full-LED unit. Benelli would also have included a set of LED DRLs. The fairing-mounted rearview mirrors also attract a decent amount of attention.

The side of the front fairing incorporates a fin-like structure which, apart from looking sporty, improves the bike’s aerodynamic efficiency. The Benelli Q600 also has clip-on handlebars for a sportier and lean-forward riding position. The split seat setup enhances the motorcycle’s aggressive visual appeal.

The Benelli Q600 (Benelli 600RR) and Benelli SRK 600 have many similar parts and components. For example, both of them have a fully-digital and fully-colour instrument cluster, keyless ignition, backlit switchgear, and underbelly 4x1 exhaust system. The fully-faired motorcycle has also borrowed the 600 cc in-line 4-cylinder engine of the naked streetfighter. Although the full spec sheet isn’t revealed yet, this mill is said to produce 60 kW or 81 PS of power.

With the added fairing, the Benelli Q600 (Benelli 600RR) will be heavier than the Benelli SRK 600. The motorcycle is 2,140 mm long, 750 mm wide and 1,150 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 1,460 mm. It runs on 120 mm wide front and 180 mm wide rear tyres. The Benelli Q600 (Benelli 600RR) will lock horns with the Kawasaki Ninja 650 and Honda CBR650R.

[Image Source: bilibili.com]