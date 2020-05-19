4 new sub-4 metre SUVs to be launched in the next 4 months: From 2020 Mahindra Thar to Nissan Magnite

While the FY 2020-21 is not turning out to be as enthusiastic as one had expected for the automobile industry, the one segment about which still many automakers are much hopeful about is sub-4 metre SUV. The sub-4 metre SUV segment is already crowded with many options, and there are many more on the way.

Following are four new sub-4 metre SUVs which are expected to hit the showroom floors by the end of the second quarter of the ongoing financial year 2020-21:

1. 2020 Mahindra Thar

The Mahindra Thar is all set to get its first lifecycle makeover. The 2020 Mahindra Thar's launch is scheduled to take place in the ongoing April-June quarter. It's likely to be the first of these upcoming small SUVs to arrive in showrooms.

The Mahindra Thar is well known for its off-road driving prowess but is very much scrutinized for its bare-bones appeal. However, all is about to change with the full model change, which will give it plusher interior and new-age features.

The overall styling of the new Mahindra Thar will be evolutionary. The next-gen model will still get the upright stance clamshell bonnet, flared wheel arches, angular A-pillars and seven-slot grille. However, some new inclusions in the new model include LED daytime running lights, wider outside rearview mirrors, LED tail lamps and a new optional hard top cover.

On the inside, the Mahindra Thar is expected to become much more contemporary, with revised dashboard design, a completely revamped instrument console, new multi-functional steering wheel and some new-age features like a touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, automatic climate control. Driver airbag, ABS and reverse parking sensors will be a part of the standard safety package.

Sitting on a new ladder-frame chassis, the all-new Mahindra Thar will employ an all-new 2.0-litre diesel engine that is said to have a maximum power of 140 HP. One of the turbocharged petrol engines which were showcased at Auto Expo 2020 could also be offered.

2. Kia Sonet

After promising launches in the form of the Seltos and Carnival, Kia is now gearing up for its next big thing in the Indian market - the Sonet. Showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 in a near-production form, the Kia Sonet will be a sub-4 metre SUV. The originally planned launch date is August, but the Coronavirus outbreak could lead to a change in that.

Just like how the Kia Seltos is based on the platform of Hyundai Creta, the Kia Sonet will be sharing its underpinnings with the Hyundai Venue. However, as expected, the Kia Sonet will have a completely different design, some of the highlights of which will be the signature ‘tiger-nose’ grille, slender headlamps and tail lamps with rounded outer-ends, wraparound design for the rear windshield and LED light guide across the width of the boot lid.

Inside, the sub-compact SUV is expected to be served with all the modern features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, colour MID, electric sunroof, cruise control, air purifier wireless charger and six airbags.

Based on the platform as that of the Hyundai Venue, the Kia Sonet will likely come with the same 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol (120 PS/172 Nm), 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder diesel (100 PS/240 Nm) and 1.2-litre N/A four-cylinder petrol (83 PS/114 Nm) engines. However, unlike the platform-mate, it will be available an intelligent Manual Transmission.

3. Nissan Magnite

Nissan is increasing its focus on SUV segments in India. The Japanese automaker recently launched the turbocharged petrol version of Nissan Kicks, and the next launch is going to be the Nissan Magnite – a sub-4 metre SUV to be positioned below the Kicks.

Unlike the Nissan Kicks, the Nissan Magnite (name TBC) will have a proper SUV design with more conventional proportions and an upright stance, which include some fine details like contoured front bonnet, floating roof design and all LED elements in headlamps and tail lamps. Carrying its fresh image in the interior cabin as well, the Nissan Magnite will be enriched with many modern comfort and convenience features, given that the segment has already shot up with much competition.

The Nissan Magnite will be an only petrol-powered model, and the sole engine in question here is said to be the HR10 1.0-litre three-cylinder mill with 95 PS of maximum power. The HR10 engine is basically a downsized version of the HR13 1.3-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, which is available in India in the Nissan Kicks.

4. Renault HBC

The Renault HBC is not the commercial name for the upcoming sub-four metre SUV from Renault, and like its name, much of its details regarding design and interiors are still under wraps. Spy shots suggest a really sporty design for this model.

The Renault HBC will share the CMF-A+ platform with the Renault Triber and the Nissan Magnite. Features like daytime running LEDs, LED tail lamps, digital instrument cluster and large touchscreen infotainment system are expected to be offered in the Renault HBC. Apart from the basic chassis, the Renault HBC will also borrow the 95 PS 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine of the Nissan Magnite.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more featured stories and the latest four-wheeler news.