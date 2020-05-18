The BS6 Nissan Kicks launch has been announced. The Nissan Kicks range now includes a Nissan Kicks turbo petrol as well as a Nissan Kicks automatic.

The Nissan Kicks 2020 includes various mechanical and equipment changes. The 1.5-litre H4K naturally aspirated petrol engine (106 PS/142 Nm) has been upgraded to BS6. Its maximum power and maximum torque have remained unchanged. Like in the old model, it is available with only a 5-speed manual transmission.

Unlike in the old Nissan Kicks, there’s no 1.5-litre K9K dCi turbocharged diesel engine (110 PS/240 Nm) option. However, there is an all-new turbocharged petrol engine option. It is the HR13 1.5-litre DDT unit that produces 156 PS of maximum power and 254 Nm of maximum torque. These are the segment-best outputs for any engine, petrol or diesel. Needless to say, the all-new engine complies with the BS6 emission norms.

Also new in the 2020 Nissan Kicks are a 6-speed manual transmission and the X-tronic CVT. Both are available with only the turbocharged petrol engine. Moreover, unlike in the old model, remote engine start and idle start-stop features are also available.

Nissan has dropped the Kicks’ Amber Orange monotone and Pearl White with Amber Orange dual-tone colour options with the MY2020 update. It now offers the premium B-SUV in six monotone and three dual-tone colour options. Blade Silver, Night Shade, Bronze Grey, Fire Red, Pearl White and Deep Blue Pearl are the monotone options. Bronze Grey with Amber Orange, Fire Red with Onyx Black and Pearl White with Onyx Black are the dual-tone colour options.

BS6 Nissan Kicks 2020 Prices*

Configuration Price XL 1.5 N/A petrol manual INR 9,49,990 XV 1.5 N/A petrol manual INR 9,99,990 XV 1.3 turbo petrol manual INR 11,84,990 XV 1.3 turbo petrol automatic INR 13,44,990 XV Premium 1.3 turbo petrol manual INR 12,64,990 XV Premium turbo petrol automatic INR 14,14,990 XV Premium (O) turbo petrol manual INR 13,69,990 XV Premium (O) dual-tone turbo petrol manual INR 13,89,990

