Ford Figo loses multiple key features with BS-VI transition - Changes detailed

Ford India has commenced updating its portfolio to the stricter BS-VI emission regulation norms. Previously, the company introduced the 2020 EcoSport, and now, it is set to launch the BS-VI Figo, Aspire and Freestyle. The 2020 Figo BS-VI has already started reaching dealerships.

The Ford Figo is getting a slew of changes along with the BS-VI upgrade. Its Titanium trim will now be devoid of bits such as fly audio, automatic climate control, rear viper and also the rearview camera. Moreover, premium SYNC3 infotainment system will no longer be part of the package now. On the plus side, the new version will feature new, dual-tone alloy wheels.

As the new images suggest, there won't be any noticeable difference in terms of the exteriors and the Ford Figo still carries forward the same known design. As per the previous report, the company has now stopped offering Absolute Black paint scheme and Deep Impact Blue paint scheme in the Figo as well as the Aspire.

As far as the mechanicals are concerned, the company has pulled the plugs on the 1.5L TiVCT petrol engine which developed 123 PS of power at 6,500 rpm and 150 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm. This engine was exclusively offered with a 6-speed automatic transmission. The transmission, however, may be relaunched.

The 1.2L TiVCT petrol engine (96 PS/120 Nm) and the 1.5L TDCi diesel engine (100 PS/215 Nm) will be available in BS-VI version soon. Expect the BS-VI units to deliver output figures similar to those of the BS-IV version.

The prices of the BS-VI Ford Figo, BS-VI Ford Aspire and BS-VI Ford Freestyle will be revealed very soon.

