Maruti Swift and Maruti Ertiga get Smartplay Studio infotainment system - IAB Report

The Maruti Swift and Maruti Ertiga have received the Smartplay Studio touchscreen infotainment system. Previously, these models had the SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system.

Smartplay Studio, like SmartPlay, is a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Maruti Suzuki had introduced it first in the latest Wagon R in January 2019. The new system has a more vibrant and intuitive interface. It can play music from various sources, including USB, Bluetooth, FM/AM/DRM and AUX. It offers image and video playback support as well.

The Smartplay Studio infotainment system doesn’t have built-in navigation feature. However, it does allow smartphone-enabled navigation via the NaviMaps app from MapmyIndia. The system allows linking smartphones to it via Smartplay Studio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto apps. Also included in the package are AHA Radio, vehicle alerts, call/message and Smartplay Remote app support.

The Maruti Swift is available in Lxi, Vxi, Zxi and Zxi+ equipment lines. The Smartplay Studio infotainment system is included in only the range-topping Zxi equipment line. The Maruti Ertiga is available in LXi, VXi/VXi AT/VXi CNG, ZXi/ZXi AT and ZXi+ equipment lines. Like in the hatchback, the Smartplay Studio infotainment system is part of the features in only the top-of-the-line ZXi+ equipment line.

The Maruti Swift Zxi+ costs INR 7,58,000 (ex-showroom Delhi) if had with a manual transmission or INR 8,02,000 (ex-showroom Delhi) if had with an automated manual transmission. The Maruti Ertiga ZXi+ retails at INR 9,71,000 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Maruti Eeco, Maruti Celerio, Maruti Celerio X, Maruti Ciaz and Maruti S-Cross are the only models unavailable with the Smartplay Studio infotainment system now. The Maruti S-Cross has been temporarily discontinued and will be relaunched soon, and it’s safe to assume that it will gain this system at that time. The Maruti Ciaz also may get it later, but the other models are likely to remain as they are in the present generation.

