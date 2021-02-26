New Maruti Suzuki Swift vs Rivals - Size, Specs and Prices Compared

Earlier this week, Maruti Suzuki introduced a facelift for the Swift in India. The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift comes with refreshed styling and new colors, a few new features on the inside, but more importantly, it gets a brand new engine under its hood. The Swift is the best selling hatchback in its segment and it was even the most sold car in India in 2020. However, how does it really stack up against its rivals - the Ford Figo and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios - particularly after this update. Here we have compared to dimensions, specs and prices of the Maruti Suzuki Swift vs Ford Figo vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

Maruti Suzuki Swift vs Ford Figo vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios - Dimensions

Maruti Suzuki Swift Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Ford Figo Length (mm) 3,845mm 3,805mm 3,941mm Width (mm) 1,735mm 1,680mm 1,704mm Height (mm) 1,530mm 1,520mm 1,525mm Wheelbase (mm) 2,450mm 2,450mm 2,490mm

In terms of length, the Ford Figo is the longest hatchback here. The Swift is about 100mm shorter than the Figo while its 40mm longer than the Nios. Although the Nios is shorter than the Swift, both the hatchbacks have an identical wheelbase of 2,450mm. The Figo has the longest wheelbase here. The Swift is, however, the widest and tallest in this comparison. That said, interior space in the Swift has never been the most generous and some of its rivals are a little better off in that regard.

Maruti Suzuki Swift vs Ford Figo vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios - Specifications

Maruti Suzuki Swift Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Ford Figo Engine 1.2L NA Petrol Engine 1.2L NA Petrol/1.0L Turbo-Petrol 1.2L NA Petrol Power 90hp 83hp/100hp 96hp Torque 113Nm 113Nm/172Nm 119Nm Transmission Options 5-speed MT or AMT 5-speed MT or AMT/ 5-speed MT 5-speed manual Fuel Efficiency (Claimed) 23.20kmpl / 23.76kmpl NA 18.5kmpl

The Maruti Suzuki Swift is a petrol-only model here in India, and for comparison sake, we have only chosen the petrol engines of its rivals in this case here. It must be noted that both the Grand i10 Nios and the Ford Figo are available with diesel engines. That said, even with an updated engine, the Swift still does not boast of the best in-class figures.

While new Swift has 7bhp more than the outgoing model, the Grand i10 Nios Turbo and the Figo are still more powerful. The Swift is only more powerful than the naturally aspirated version of the Nios. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Turbo is currently the most powerful and torque-ey hatchback in this segment. The Figo, even without a turbocharger boasts of pretty respectable numbers. That said, the new DualJet engine in the Swift is a very fuel efficient engine and it has the best-in-class fuel efficiency figures (claimed) and by quite a margin. That should keep most Indians very happy.

Maruti Suzuki Swift vs Ford Figo vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios - Price

Maruti Suzuki Swift Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Ford Figo Price (ex-showroom) INR 5.73 lakh - INR 8.27 lakh INR 5.19 lakh - INR7.87 lakh INR 5.64 lakh - INR 7.09 lakh

With the new update, prices for the Swift have gone up by about INR 15,000-24,000, depending on the variant. The Swift is actually the most expensive hatchback in this segment here. It has a higher starting price and a higher top-end price than both its rivals. These prices are only of the petrol variants of all three hatchbacks. That said, the Swift is a very loved car among Indian buyers and given its young and sporty persona, we are sure the Swift will continue to be the best selling hatchback in this segment, despite not having quite the advantage on paper.

