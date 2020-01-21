First batch of 2020 Triumph Rocket 3 R sold out; deliveries start

Triumph Motorcycles India has announced the start of the deliveries of its flagship motorcycle - the 2020 Rocket 3 R. The company claims to have received a high demand for the vehicle, and the first batch of 40 Rocket 3 R motorcycles are already sold out.

The Triumph Rocket 3 was launched in India in December last year at INR 18,00,000* (ex-showroom). The latest iteration of the Triumph Rocket 3 is INR 2 lakh more affordable than its predecessor. Internationally, the 2020 Triumph Rocket 3 is available in two variants – R (Roadster) and GT (Grand Tourer). The Indian market, however, only gets the R (Roadster) version.

In India, the 2020 Triumph Rocket 3 R is available in two colour options – Korosi Red and Phantom Black. The first set of motorcycles will be delivered to their respective owners in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bangalore and Kochi. The second batch of the motorcycles will be delivered in February and March.

Commenting on the latest development, Shoeb Farooq, General Manager, Triumph Motorcycles India, said:

We’ve had an astounding demand to bring the product in the country and an even amplified response to the bookings. I’m glad to say that the first batch of 40 Rocket 3Rs- that are coming to India have been sold out.

To give you a recap, the 2020 Triumph Rocket 3 R features a 2,500 cc inline three-cylinder engine that is the biggest motor to be installed on a production motorcycle. The engine produces 167 PS /165 bhp of maximum power at 6,000 rpm and 221 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The peak power output has risen by 11% over the old model. Triumph Motorcycles also managed to shed weight, and the 2020 Rocket 3 R is 40 kg lighter than its predecessor.

Hardware specifications comprise an all-new aluminium frame, 47 mm upside-down adjustable Showa front fork, fully adjustable Showa mono-shock, dual 320 mm discs with 4-piston Brembo Stylema callipers at the front and a 300 mm single disc with 4-piston Brembo M4.32 calliper at the rear.

Features list of the 2020 Rocket 3 includes all LED lighting, fully coloured TFT display with turn-by-turn navigation, single-sided swingarm, torque assist hydraulic clutch, adjustable ergonomics (foot controls) and keyless ignition. The safety net includes traction control, cornering ABS, hill hold control, cruise control and four riding modes (Road, Rain, Sport and Rider-Configurable).