Bajaj Pulsar 125 drum brake version goes missing from website

It seems that Bajaj Auto has removed the drum brake variant of the Pulsar 125 from its portfolio as the price list only displays the disc brake model on the company’s website.

Also Read: KTM, Husqvarna to develop Bajaj Chetak-based electric scooters

The drum brake version of the smallest displacement Pulsar motorcycle was launched at an ex-showroom tag of INR 64,000 while the disc brake version retails at a marginally higher INR 66,618* price point. Apart from the price for the drum brake version, the Solar Red and Platinum Silver colour options have also gone missing from the website, and the Pulsar 125 is only listed in a single paint option – Black Blue (previously called Neon Blue).

The disc brake version of the Pulsar 125 is more affordable than its rivals – the Hero Glamour (INR 69,950*) and Honda CB Shine SP (INR 68,938*).

The differences between the two variants were limited to the braking setup while the rest of the specifications were identical. The base version used drum brakes on both ends while the premium model features a 240 mm disc at the front. Do note that technical spec-sheet continues to list the braking specifications of the base variant. The lower-spec model, for reference, used a 170 mm and 130 mm drum brakes at the front and rear respectively.

The engine specifications on the entry-level Bajaj Pulsar model include a 124.4 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, 2-valve DTS-i with a carburettor system that pumps out 12 PS of peak power at 8,500 rpm and 11 Nm of maximum torque at 6,500 rpm. The single-cylinder mill employs a five-speed transmission.

The new Pulsar 125 received a positive response as the motorcycle clocked 40,000 units (as on 23 October 2019) since its launch in August this year.

The two-wheeler brand also offers a premium version of the Pulsar 125 (INR 66,714*) that packs features such as split-seats, tank shrouds, sportier graphics, engine cowl and split-style grab rails. Mechanical specifications on the premium model remain identical to the standard Pulsar 125 Neon. The premium version, however, is available in select states only.

Also Read: First Bajaj-Triumph motorcycle to be ready by 2022

In other updates, Bajaj Auto is preparing to launch the Chetak electric scooter in the Indian market. The first electric scooter from the Pune-based two-wheeler brand will be launched in January next year. Dealerships should start the pre-bookings for the electric scooters just before the launch.

*Ex-showroom Delhi prices