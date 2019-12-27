Chetak electric scooter live tracking feature demoed in real life [Video]

As a part of the pre-launch promotions of the new Chetak electric, Bajaj Auto has released a new video to demonstrate its tracking feature. It is expected to reach the showrooms in January 2020. The deliveries, as claimed by a report earlier this month, will start in the last week of January 2020.

The tracking feature Bajaj Auto is demonstrating in this video is something you can do using Google Maps as well, by pinning the location where you have parked your vehicle. The system on the Chetak, however, does not require you to tag the location. The smartphone application automatically keeps a track of the scooter’s location. The feature can come handy in crowded parking places like malls, vegetable markets, etc. Apart from tracking the vehicle, the smartphone app also keeps a record of the scooter’s statistics and ride records. Bajaj Auto will also offer mobility solutions like data communication, security and user authentication along with the Chetak electric.

To give you a quick recap, this polar bear-friendly Chetak will use a 4 kW electric motor that will be powered by an IP67 rated battery pack. The electric motor can be used in two power modes – Eco (100 km range) and Sport (80 km range). The battery pack can be charged using a standard household 5-15 amp electric outlet. Bajaj Auto claims that a full charge can take five hours. About 25% charge can be done in an hour, and further up to 80% level in 3.5 hours. The Chetak electric scooter will be backed by a three-year/50,000 km warranty. It is equipped with an Intelligent Battery Management System to control the charge and discharge cycle.

Key features of the Bajaj Chetak electric include full-LED lighting, fully digital instrument console, backlit switchgear, USB port, steel-body and six colour options. The shock absorption department of the Chetak electric comprises single-sided suspension at the front and a single-sided spring at the back. Braking hardware includes a disc brake at the front and a drum unit at the back, while the safety-net features CBS tech.

Bajaj Auto will roll out the Chetak in a phased manner, first in Pune and Bengaluru. The direct threat to the Chetak electric scooter is the Ather 450 that is already on sale in Bengaluru and will soon enter Pune.