Ducati Streetfighter V4 Indian launch postponed to 2021 - Report

The all-new Ducati Streetfighter V4 was scheduled to be launched in India this year. However, due to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, the Italian brand has postponed the launch to 2021.

Ducati’s original plan was to bring the Ducati Panigale V4’s naked sibling in our country in 2020. However, the company had to temporarily suspend its operations because of the spread of the Coronavirus outbreak. This has led to a delay in the launch of the Italian naked motorcycle. The Streetfighter V4 will now be launched in India next year. Ducati also had other product launches in the pipeline for Q2 of 2020. They, too, have been delayed.

The much-awaited Ducati Streetfighter V4 was revealed last year. It is powered by a 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale 90-degree V4 liquid-cooled engine which has rearward-rotating crankshaft. This powerhouse generates a whopping 208 HP of power and 123 Nm of torque making the Streetfighter V4 one of the most powerful naked motorcycles in the world.

Ducati Streetfighter V4 Key Features

Single-sided swingarm

5-inch full-colour TFT instrument cluster

Brembo brakes

Comprehensive electronics package that includes features like a 6-axis IMU, ABS Cornering EVO, Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) EVO, Ducati Power Launch (DPL), and more

Biplane wings that generate 28 kg of downforce at 270 km/h

While the Ducati Panigale V4 will arrive in 2021, the Ducati Panigale V2's launch is just around the corner now. The Ducati Panigale V2 was recently teased via a picture on social media. We are expecting more and clearer information in this regards to emerge soon.