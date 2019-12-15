Ducati Panigale V2-based Streetfighter model under development - Report

Ducati recently unveiled the smaller displacement and fewer cylinder version of its Panigale range, the Panigale V2. The lower displacement model brings the styling of the Panigale V4 to a more accessible segment. In the latest updates, a report from BikeWale claims that the Italian brand is working on a roadster version of the Panigale V2, and the new motorcycle could arrive under the Streetfighter tag. Do note that Ducati had revealed its Streetfighter V4 (based on the Panigale V4) in November this year.

While the details are scarce at the moment, it is safe to assume that the Streetfighter V2 will feature Streetfighter V4 inspired styling cues. Thus, you would see an aggressive-looking front fascia with twin-pod headlight along with a single-piece LED DRL. The bigger Streetfighter model uses Ducati’s aerodynamic package for enhanced stability. The V2 version, however, may miss the hardware. It should not come as a surprise as the Panigale V2, too, misses the aerodynamic package.

Rest of the styling cues should be similar to the Panigale V2 - a muscular fuel tank, split-style saddle and a single-sided swingarm among other design details. The Streetfighter series model will pack city-friendly ergonomics. Thus, steering duties will be performed by a flat, single-piece handlebar instead of clip-on style units on the Panigale V2.

The engine specifications will be similar to the Panigale V2, although the performance numbers could be marginally lower than the fully-faired model's. The Euro 5 compliant, 955 cc liquid-cooled, Superquadro 90° V2, 8-valve, Desmodromic engine produces a peak power output of 155 hp at 10,750 rpm and max torque of 104 Nm at 9,000 rpm on the Panigale V2.

Anchoring power will come from dual discs at the front and a single rotor at the back. The safety net should comprise a comprehensive electronics package that, similar to the Panigale V2, will work with a 6-axis inertial platform. Thus, expect the electronics package to include three Riding Modes (Race, Sport and Street), cornering ABS, traction control, engine brake control, bi-directional quick-shifter (Up and Down) and wheelie control. The 4.3" colour TFT dashboard will be ready for Ducati Multimedia System (DMS), Ducati Lap Timer GPS (DLT GPS) and Ducati Data Analyser+ GPS (DDA+ GPS).

The unveiling and launch details are yet to be announced, although Claudio Domenicali, CEO, Ducati Motor Holding Spa confirmed that 'the new naked model will come sooner rather than later'.

