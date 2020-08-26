After several months of waiting, the Ducati Panigale V2 has finally been launched in India. The new sportbike replaces the Panigale 959 in Ducati's line-up and is the company's first BS6-compliant motorcycle in our country. The Ducati Panigale V2 has been priced at INR 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Ducati Panigale V2 could have been introduced in the Indian market earlier this year. However, things got delayed because of the Covid-19 situation. Ducati started accepting pre-bookings for the new motorcycle last month and has finally launched it now.

The new Panigale V2 is undoubtedly a Ducati. It has that exquisite Italian flair in its design no matter from which angle you look at it. The front view is dominated by two large air intakes which remind us of the mighty Panigale V4. The headlight assembly is quite compact. The LED DRLs and the upper rim of the dual-LED headlight setup create the iconic V-style profile. The side profile is enhanced thanks to the unique dual-layer fairing. Also, the compact silencer inspired by the Ducati MotoGP bike exhaust, not only adds to the sporty visual appeal of the motorcycle but also helps to meet the necessary BS6 emission norms.

At the rear, the Panigale V2 features a two-part LED taillamp which has become a Ducati tradition. Powering the Ducati Panigale V2 is a BS6-compliant 955cc, twin-cylinder, Superquadro engine which pumps out 115 hp of maximum power at 10,750 rpm and 104 Nm of peak torque at 9,000 rpm. The motor has been tuned to deliver smooth and enjoyable performance on both road and track.

To provide impeccable handling, the Panigale V2 comes equipped with fully adjustable 43mm Showa Big Piston Forks at the front and fully adjustable side-mounted Sachs mono-shock at the rear. Also, thanks to the Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II, the handling of the motorcycle is further improved.

Ducati has also taken measures to enhance rider comfort on the new Panigale V2. For example, the seat is now 20mm longer providing more room for the rider to move around and the padding offers better comfort. Another feature for improved comfort is the cross-mounted Sachs steering damper.

The Panigale V2 is loaded with several electronic features based on a 6-axis IMU. These include Cornering ABS EVO, Ducati Traction Control EVO 2, Ducati Quick Shift EVO 2, Ducati Wheelie Control EVO, Engine Braking Control EVO. There are three riding modes as well - Race, Sport, and Street. Different settings of these features are displayed on the 4.3-inch fully-colour and fully-digital TFT instrument cluster.

The Ducati Panigale V2 is available in the iconic Ducati Red colour option. Unfortunately, the new White Rosso livery has not been provided. Perhaps, Ducati will include that as well in the future. For now, bookings for the new Panigale V2 are open across all Ducati dealerships in the country.