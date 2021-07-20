Ducati Multistrada V4 India Launch Just Around the Corner, Date Revealed

Good news for enthusiasts and ADV lovers who’ve been keenly waiting for the Ducati Multistrada V4 to arrive in India. The company has finally confirmed that the launch of its flagship adventure motorcycle with radar assistance is just around the corner.

The highly capable and feature-laden Ducati Multistrada V4 will be launched in India on 22 July, the Italian two-wheeler giant announced via its social media channels. The new motorcycle is expected to be available in at least two variants - V4 and V4 S. It will put up a good fight against the Honda Africa Twin and the recently launched 2021 BMW R 1250 GS in the Indian market.

Also Read: Ducati Adds New Maintenance Section in MyDucati App

It was just last week that Ducati India had opened its order books for the Multistrada V4. The company had started accepting pre-bookings for its flagship adventure motorcycle for a token amount of INR 1 lakh. This was a clear indication that the launch of the V4-powered Multistrada is just around the corner. And now, Ducati India has finally revealed the official date.

Powering the Ducati Multistrada V4 is a 1158cc engine that’s called the V4 Granturismo. It is capable of producing 170 hp at 10,500 rpm and 125 Nm at 8750 rpm. It is quite impressive how Ducati has managed to keep the overall weight of the engine at just 66.7 kg. The company claims that on the new Multistrada V4, the oil change is scheduled every 15,000 km, while the valve clearance check and eventual adjustment is required every 60,000 km. No bike in production goes that far.

Also Read: 2021 BMW R 1250 GS Makes Swift Landing into Indian Market

The Ducati Multistrada V4 is also loaded with a plethora of advanced electronics and features. For instance, it is the world’s first motorcycle to come equipped with front and rear radar assistance that allows the use of Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Blind Spot Detection (BSD). The ADV also has ABS Cornering, Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC), Ducati Traction Control (DTC) and much more.