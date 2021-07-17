Ducati Multistrada V4 Pre-Bookings Open, Limited Stock, Launch Soon

Ducati India has announced that it has started accepting pre-bookings for the 2021 Ducati Multistrada V4, one of the highly awaited motorcycles of the year. Interested buyers can make reservations for the V4 and V4S models of the Italian adventure tourer at their nearest Ducati dealership by paying a token amount of INR 1 lakh.
Enthusiasts and motorcyclists who are planning to buy the 2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 should ensure that they finalise their decision and pre-book their model of choice before the motorcycle goes out of stock, although the exact number of available units has not been disclosed. Considering the phenomenal package that the new Multistrada V4 offers, chances of happening just that are quite high. The price of the motorcycle hasn’t been announced yet. Ducati India will reveal it at the Multistrada V4’s launch that’s going to take place soon.
One of the key highlights of the 2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 is the radar assistant system. The V4-powered adventure tourer is the world’s first motorcycle to come equipped with front and rear radar assistance that enables features such as adaptive cruise control. The motorcycle also has blind-spot detection.
Speaking about the commencement of the 2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 pre-bookings, Mr. Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India, said:
Since the global announcement, there has been unprecedented excitement for the Multistrada V4. It features the best of Ducati’s technology, with the world’s first front and rear radar assistance, advanced digital dashboard, blind spot detection and more. Marking the biggest change is the all-new V4 Granturismo engine derived from the highly acclaimed Desmosedici Stradale and tuned to compliment Multistrada V4’s characteristics. All our dealer partners and service teams are undergoing extensive training on the new Multistrada V4 and I am certain that anyone who rides it, will be blown away with the impressive engineering, performance, and technology on the bike. It is coming to rule all roads and I can’t wait to see it in India!