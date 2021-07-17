Ducati Multistrada V4 Pre-Bookings Open, Limited Stock, Launch Soon

Ducati India has announced that it has started accepting pre-bookings for the 2021 Ducati Multistrada V4, one of the highly awaited motorcycles of the year. Interested buyers can make reservations for the V4 and V4S models of the Italian adventure tourer at their nearest Ducati dealership by paying a token amount of INR 1 lakh.

Enthusiasts and motorcyclists who are planning to buy the 2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 should ensure that they finalise their decision and pre-book their model of choice before the motorcycle goes out of stock, although the exact number of available units has not been disclosed. Considering the phenomenal package that the new Multistrada V4 offers, chances of happening just that are quite high. The price of the motorcycle hasn’t been announced yet. Ducati India will reveal it at the Multistrada V4’s launch that’s going to take place soon.

One of the key highlights of the 2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 is the radar assistant system. The V4-powered adventure tourer is the world’s first motorcycle to come equipped with front and rear radar assistance that enables features such as adaptive cruise control. The motorcycle also has blind-spot detection.

Speaking about the commencement of the 2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 pre-bookings, Mr. Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India, said: