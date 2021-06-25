Ducati Adds New Maintenance Section in MyDucati App

MyDucati App is a mobile application that allows all enthusiasts to always stay connected with the Ducati world. It is available for both iOS and Android devices and can be downloaded for free from the Apple Store and Google PlayStore. Ducati has updated this application and added a new Maintenance Section.

The introduction of the new Maintenance Section underlines Ducati’s commitment to always offer maximum transparency to its customers, providing all the information and services necessary to meet their needs, contributing to maintaining the value of their bikes. In this section, customers will find all the routine maintenance operations carried out on their motorcycles starting from July 2019 with the official Ducati network.

Also Read: Ducati Panigale V4 Performance Accessories Announced

Thanks to the new Maintenance Section, it is now possible to consult the maintenance history of each motorcycle, view the service interventions carried out, those scheduled for the future and be informed in real-time about available updates and any campaigns.

In addition to the new Maintenance Section, the app also offers many other features. In the Garage Area, owners can consult the documentation of their motorcycles at any time and always have the Ducati Card – the official document as a Ducatista – in their pocket. Here, enthusiasts can also configure the Ducati of their dreams, save it and share it with friends and their trusted dealer.

In the space dedicated to Ducati Dealers, it is possible to find the closest dealer based on geolocation, consult the services available and save it as a favourite to contact him quickly or make an appointment for a test ride. In the News Area, customers can access in real-time all the information on new services and events organized by Ducati and around the world.

The app also has a section reserved for the official Ducati Clubs (DOC) community, where members of the Clubs can share their passion for Ducati and take advantage of all the initiatives and benefits reserved for them.