2021 BMW R 1250 GS Makes Swift Landing into Indian Market

BMW Motorrad India has finally launched the updated models of the BMW R 1250 GS and 1250 GS Adventure. Both motorcycles have made a swift landing into the Indian market and are available at introductory prices. Bookings for the new models are now open.

Speaking at the launch of the 2021 BMW R 1250 GS and 1250 GS Adventure, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said:

BMW Motorrad GS models are the ultimate icons of the adventure segment. GS is not just a motorcycle, it's an attitude that always inspires. Consistent performance, an impressive range of equipment, and incomparable riding experience are the key attributes of the GS range. Built for ultimate challenges, the new BMW R 1250 GS and BMW R 1250 GS Adventure offers a perfect synthesis of road and off-road riding. It is your companion for cherishing life-changing experiences, greater freedom and pure riding pleasure.

The new BMW R 1250 GS and 1250 GS Adventure get a few updates for MY2021. The world-renowned German motorcycle manufacturer has added a new Integral ABS Pro mode and Eco riding mode in both ADVs. The new models also feature Hill Start Control Pro and Dynamic Engine Brake Control. Apart from that, customers will also get the option of going with a set of adaptive cornering lights.

BMW Motorrad India is also offering a couple of new colour options with the updated models of the ADVs. These include Style Triple Black and Style Rallye. The new BMW R 1250 GS and 1250 GS Adventure will also be available in the “40 Years GS” livery for the first time in India.

As for the pricing, the new BMW R 1250 GS retails at INR 20.45 lakh which is the same price as that of the previous model. On the other hand, at INR 22.40 lakh, the updated Adventure model costs INR 5000 more than its predecessor. However, it is to be noted that these are introductory prices and BMW Motorrad India is very likely to revise them in the coming months.

All prices are ex-showroom