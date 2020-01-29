Devot Motors aims for 90% localisation from its first electric motorcycle

It is that time of the year when upcoming manufacturers gear up to meet their audience for the first hand and get some first-hand feedback. Over the past decade, we have seen several newcomers showcase their maiden products at the Auto Expo. While some did make it to production, others have abandoned the country in a hurry.

The new decade though is going to be very different. With the electric vehicle revolution gripping India thanks to an over-enthusiastic government, several new players are set to make an appearance at Auto Expo 2020 with their first electric vehicles.

Also Read: India's fastest electric scooter Ather 450X launched at INR 99,000

One such manufacturer is a Jodhpur-based startup Devot Motors. The company was established in 2019 and will be aiming to offer a cost-effective electric motorcycle. Devot Motors is aiming to price its first motorcycle very competitively and is expecting to launch it by December 2020. Interestingly, they have set a target of 90% localisation, a feat which even Ather Energy has not been able to achieve (Hero MotoCorp backed Ather’s localisation levels at present are at 75%). At Auto Expo 2020, the company is aiming to gauge customer feedback and showcase its product to potential investors.

Speaking to IndianAutosBlog.com recently, Varun Panwar, CEO, Devot Motors said,

“We want to build an electric motorcycle which is affordable yet gives the rider a premium feel. Customers of all ages will find themselves at home on our product, be it young, middle-aged or the elderly. We even want women to ride our motorcycle. The motorcycle will not be sporty to look at but will be focused as an everyday street-friendly motorcycle.”

The company will initially stick to a motorcycle and steer clear of the current electric scooter battleground brewing in India. Development of the motorcycle is currently underway in the United Kingdom. Devot Motors is targeting a range of 200 km on a single charge. Besides that, the motorcycle will have a top speed limited to 100 km/h. To achieve this, the motorcycle will be shod with multiple modules of Lithium-ion batteries which will be removable.

One of the key reasons why customers have shown interests in electric vehicles in India has been because of features which have before been offered mostly in ICE models priced several times higher. The folks at Devot Motors want to focus on practical features and steer clear of less useful buzz features that would be rarely used and unnecessarily increase the price. The company does plan to offer GPS, a security system, regenerative braking, battery temperature control system and keyless entry on its electric motorcycle. Do note all the specifications and features mentioned here aren't final and could change at any given point prior to the market launch.