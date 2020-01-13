First Devot electric vehicle to debut at Auto Expo 2020 - Report

Rajasthan-based Devot Motors will showcase a concept of its first electric two-wheeler at the Auto Expo 2020 on 5 February, its founders KD Panwar and VD Panwar have confirmed.

Also Read: Honda PCX Electric scooter displayed at dealers meet in India

Speaking to ElectricVehicleWeb, the founders said in the interview that the name of the product and its technical specifications will be revealed at the biennial motoring event. They said:

We are now in the stage where we are completing the prototype and the unveiling is at the Auto Expo 2020 (where the name of the bike and the complete specifications and innovations will be revealed). Of course, we need to make sure that we provide something that is different, something future-proof and have no complicacies.

Devot Motors aims to offer a cost-effective electric motorcycle that is accessible by a wider audience range, and the company targets everyone from age 18 to 80. Thus, we expect to see budget-friendly hardware such as conventional telescopic forks at the front to perform the shock absorption tasks. The rear may feature a mono-shock suspension. The design will be practical and offer sufficient space for the rider and the pillion. Other features may include full LED lighting and digital display with Bluetooth connectivity.

While the founders remained tight-lipped about the finer details, they did confirm that the upcoming motorcycle will be placed in the roadster category. It'll be a retro-styled muscular model. The retro styling will be complemented by modern electronics. In terms of performance, the company aims to deliver a top speed of 100 km/h and a range of about 200 km. The motorcycle will boast a removable battery setup. Devot Motors plans to set up a swappable battery infrastructure with the government.

The company does not plan to stop at one product, and it has plans to introduce a wider range in the future. Speaking about its plans, the Panwar duo added:

We wish to provide a bigger range on our motorcycle, make sure we achieve a good speed as per the government norms, and provide smart interfaces – less distracting but user-friendly, and security like keyless on & off and use a regenerative braking system. There will be some add-ons which customers can choose to buy.

Also Read: Electric two-wheeler manufacturers learning to live without FAME-II subsidy

Devot Motors aims to target internal combustion engine-powered products such as the Bajaj Pulsar and the Yamaha FZ with its upcoming electric motorcycle. It will start making this model in Rajasthan, India next year.

[Source: ElectricVehicleWeb.in]