Citroen Berlingo MPV Spotted Testing In India Yet Again -Video

The Citroen Berlingo MPV has been spied testing in India without any camouflage once again. In fact, the Berlingo has been spotted testing on our roads numerous times before, and the fact that the company is still testing it, indicates that Citroen might be considering launching the MPV in India. Conversely, it is also a possibility that Citroen could just be using the Berlingo as a test best for components and engines for its upcoming models, including a made-in-India subcompact SUV.

This test mule was recently spotted in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. This video was shared with us by our avid reader – Nabeel. The Berlingo test mule is often rumoured to be the base for the 1.2L turbo-petrol engine, which will soon be seen on the Citroen CC21 sub-compact SUV. With Citroen’s strong focus on the C-Cubed range, the Berlingo is likely to be a late entrant from the French brand in the Indian market if the carmaker decides to give it a green signal at all.

Also Read : Citroen C3 Aircross Spied Sans Camo For First Time Ever – EXCLUSIVE

Based on Groupe PSA’s EMP2 architecture, the Citroen Berlingo is offered in two iterations – Berlingo and Berlingo XL. While the former is 4.4 m long, the latter has a length of 4.75 m. The test mules spotted seems to be the longer of the two. It gets 7 seats on the inside, and if its launched in the Indian market, it will take on the likes of Toyota Innova Crysta, Mahindra Marazzo, and Maruti Ertiga. In international markets, the Berlingo is offered with two engine options – 1.2L turbo-petrol and 1.5L diesel - which generate peak power outputs of 110 hp and 130 hp, respectively.

The Berlingo features the distinctive Citroen design language on the outside. It gets horizontally-split headlamps on the front, and the bumper features trapezoidal air vents like the C5 Aircross. They are also highlighted with white accents. On the sides, it gets blacked-out A-pillars, while the design for the rear windows is asymmetrical. Moreover, the side cladding features air capsules with white trapezoidal design elements. The rear facet gets vertically-stacked tail lamps. Overall, the design feels European and looks funky for sure.

In other news, Citroen will soon be launching the C5 Aircross In India later this month or early in April. It will be the French carmaker's first product in India and on account of being a CKD, it is expected to be fairly pricey. That said, Citroen's second product for our country will be a proper made-in-India vehicle - the CC21 sub-compact SUV - and that is what the carmaker intends to go mainstream with.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Citroen updates and other four-wheeler news